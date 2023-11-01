TARAKA, Lanao del Sur (MindaNews / 1 November)—To break the tie in the race for the barangay chair in one of the villages here, the Commission on Election had to resort to draw lots.

The Taraka police station in Lanao del Sur. MindaNews photo by GREGORIO C. BUENO

Taraka election officer Abdulhakim Talib thus declared Yasmalyn Macabando, the incumbent barangay captain of Buadi Amunta, the winner after drawing lots with rival Casanoding Comadug Wednesday morning.

They were tied at 59 votes each in a barangay with a population of only 307 (as of the 2020 census).

The town hall of Taraka was heavily guarded by policemen and soldiers to prevent the supporters of both politicians from fighting again.

“We were all there to provide security in case their supporters become unruly again,” said Lt. Yasher Hadjirulla, Taraka acting police chief.

He said supporters of Macabando and Comadug had prevented voters from entering polling places on Monday and Tuesday despite the presence of policemen and soldiers.

Hadjirulla said policemen and soldiers formed circles around the voters to protect them from unruly supporters who pelted them with stones.

In nearby Bayang town, voting for four villages ended Tuesday night and the ballot boxes were brought in convoys to the town hall where the canvassing started Wednesday morning.

Police officers assess the security situation after the voting ended at the Tagoranao Primary School in Bayang town, Lanao del Sur on Tuesday afternoon (31 October 2023). Tagoranao is one of four villages in Lanao del Sur to close its voting a day late for the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections. MindaNews photo by FROILAN GALLARDO

Udtog Tago, Lanao del Sur provincial election supervisor, said the winners for the four barangays where voting was delayed—Linao, Tagoranao, Bialaan, and Lalapung Central—were declared Wednesday morning.

Tago said the winners for Barangays Cadayonan and Cadayonan Lumbac were resolved after one of the rival candidates in each barangay withdrew from the race early Tuesday.

He said the opposing candidates in both barangays were relatives and decided it was in their best interests to withdraw and give way to the other candidate. (Froilan Gallardo / MindaNews)