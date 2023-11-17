Image courtesy of Phivolcs

MALAYBALAY CITY (MindaNews / 17 November) – A magnitude 7.2 earthquake hit southern Mindanao at 4:14pm Friday, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs).

The quake’s epicenter was located 05.37°N, 125.15°E – 030 km S 81° W of Sarangani in Davao Occidental, and had a depth of 10 kilometers, Phivolcs said in its first advisory on the temblor.

Phivolcs said the quake did not pose a tsunami threat to the Philippines.

The agency said Intensity VIII was felt in Glan in Sarangani and General Santos City; Intensity V in Matanao in Davao del Sur; Maasim and Malapatan in Sarangani; Lake Sebu, Tampakan, Polomolok, and Banga in South Cotabato;

Intensity IV in Kidapawan City; Davao City; Magsaysay in Davao del Sur; Don Marcelino and Jose Abad Santos in Davao Occidental; Kiamba and Maitum in Sarangani; Norala and Tantangan in South Cotabato; President Quirino, Lebak, Isulan, Esperanza, Columbio, and Kalamansig in Sultan Kudarat. (MindaNews)